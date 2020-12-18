Bryan Nicholas Holt, 38, of Searcy left this earthly home on Dec. 15, 2020.
He was born on March 30, 1982, in Searcy, Ark., to Allie Wayne and Sherry Holt.
Bryan graduated from Searcy High School in 2001. While at Searcy High School, he was active in sports and could often be found on the football field or near the basketball court with his teammates. He had a great love for all things outdoors. He would often spend all day in the woods or fishing at his great-grandparents’ property affectionately referred to as the “round bottoms.” He loved to show off frogs and spiders and any other critter that would get a squeal from his “girlies.” Bryan shared his artistic talent with his daughter, BryAnna, and nieces.
Bryan’s charm and bright smile could put others at ease and brought a sense of peace to his surroundings.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Allie and Robbie Holt; maternal “Granny,” Wincie Hayes; his big brother, Scott Holt; and close friend, Brandon Gowan.
He leaves behind his son, Jackson (Searcy); daughter, BryAnna (Cabot); maternal papaw, Gerald (Searcy); a loving mother, Sherry (Searcy); dad, Allie and stepmom, Chris (Judsonia); his little sister, Sarah; and brother-in-law, Aaron (Gilbert, Ariz.); as well as two nieces, Tiana and Izzy; the mother of his children, Jennifer; a special young lady, Abby Gowan; and many extended family and friends.
Visitation for Bryan will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel. A private family service is scheduled for a later time. All CDC guidelines will be observed for the services.
