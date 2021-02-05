Brian Cain, 62, of McCrory died Wednesday. Graveside: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, 1 p.m., Woodman Cemetery with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Arrangements: Powell Funeral Home of Woodruff County.
