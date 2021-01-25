Brenda Joyce Murphy Clark was born on June 14, 1940, in Pangburn, Ark., to James and Bertie Murphy. She passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, in Searcy, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bertie Murphy
She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Cook and Julie (Billy) Gray; five grandchildren, Ashley Tucker, Jason Cook, Courtney (Ryan) Fortson, Blake (Lindsey) Gray and Kayla (Dean) Igert; eight great-grandchildren, Brooke (Jason) Hendrix, Kate Marsh, Colin Fortson, Adalynn Fortson, Norah Cook, Anna Gray, Joe Fortson and baby Igert; brother, Buddy (Melanie) Murphy; and numerous family and friends that will miss her dearly.
No public arrangements have been made at this time. The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Hope Cottage or Hope Restored in Searcy, Ark., in her name.
Arrangements by Family Funeral Service www.dwightfamilyfuneral.com.
