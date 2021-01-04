Brenda Joyce Allen passed from this life to Heaven on Jan. 3, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. She was born Sept. 5, 1954, at Searcy to the late Robert Lee and Burnadean Watkins.
Brenda was employed with Wal-Mart for 15 years until her health declined in recent years and retired early. Her children were her whole world; however, her granddaughter was the love of her life.
Brenda loved life and loved to laugh no matter her circumstances. Her family and friends will forever cherish the memory of her infectious laugh.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Carrie Jean Foster (Cody); son, Brian Lee Allen; granddaughter, Alexis Cody Lee Foster; brother, Keith Watkins (Janie); and many other beloved family, friends and co-workers from over the years, as well as lifelong best friend, Tonia Fick.
The family would like to recognize Unity Health for the many times they took excellent care of Brenda over the years. They also wish to thank two incredible physicians who became our friends over the years, Dr. Ryan Koch and Dr. JR Davidson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kensett First Baptist Building Fund.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the Sullivan Memorial Chapel with a visiting hour starting at 1 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com
