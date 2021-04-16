Brenda Johnson Choate, age 70, has entered her eternal heavenly home after her third battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Brenda graduated from Cabot High School in 1968. Shortly after graduating, she married her husband, Robert “Bubbles” Choate. They moved to Judsonia and lived there for the next 45 years. Brenda and her husband were well-known for their catfish restaurant and fish market located in Judsonia. When she wasn’t working at the restaurant, Brenda enjoyed being around the many different animals she and her husband owned. Of all their animals, the Texas Longhorn cattle were her favorite. She, and people from the freeway, loved to look at the cattle in the field. Brenda enjoyed the simple, peaceful life she had built with her husband on the banks of the Little Red River.
Brenda is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Robert “Bubbles” Choate; parents, Max and Betty Hand; and brother, Robert “Bob” Allen Johnson.
Brenda is survived by one daughter, Garrie Lou Choate; two grandsons, Dustin Lee Choate and wife, Alexis, and Amii James Choate; one great-grandson, Alistair James Choate; and siblings, Paul Johnson, Gene Hand, Diane Duvall, Connie Trahern and Dorene Deeter.
Per Brenda’s wishes, there will not be a public service.
To my friends and sisters in Christ, Linda Norris, Edith Starbuck and Joy Despain, thank you for your never-ending love and support. You ladies were always so kind to me.
To my husband’s family, I hope you learn to not always believe what others say. Unless you live in the same house, you don’t know.
To George, who my husband thought was his friend, I will let God take care of this.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St., Jacksonville, Ark. (501) 982-3400.
