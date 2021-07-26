Brenda Holleman, 78, of Rose Bud passed away July 23 at her home. She was born May 11, 1943.
Brenda and her husband owned and operated the Country Place Cafe in Rose Bud for many years. She was known for her fried pies and plate lunches. She loved cooking and spending time with her grandkids. She has been a longtime member of Mt. Bethel Church, playing a big part in starting the Wednesday night meals at the church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tim Holleman (wife, Kelly), Jeff Holleman of Rose Bud and Connie Wiggs (husband, Jon) of Romance; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren, and one on the way. She is also survived by three sisters, Nedra Reeves, Rebecca Evans and Phyllis Singleton, all of Rose Bud.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Holleman, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Farris Evans all of Rose Bud.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Church in Rose Bud.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
