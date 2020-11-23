Brenda Greer, 71, of Searcy passed away from this life, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She was born July 7, 1949, in Heber Springs, Ark., to the late Clayton and Lonella (Garrison) Whitener.
Brenda was an avid Pickleball player, scuba diver, landscaper and educator. She obtained a double Master’s in Elementary Education and Reading from Harding University. She taught school for over 30 years and at one time operated a landscaping company, “Mother Nature.” She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her former husband of 42 years, Ronnie Greer; two sons, Matt and Stuart Greer of Searcy; two grandchildren, Hayden and Maggie Greer; one sister, Bonnie of Pangburn; and two daughter-in-laws, Stacy and Mindi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Whitener.
Visitation will be held from 12-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Honey Hill Cemetery in Searcy.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
www.searcymceuen funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.