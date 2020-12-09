Brandon Tyler Sheets, age 36, of Searcy passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Searcy. He was born June 25, 1984, in Auburn, Ind., to Darrell Woodrow Sheets and Carol Jane (Smith) Sheets.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Sheets of El Dorado; mother, Carol Sheets of Searcy; father, Darrell Sheets of Kendallville, Ind; two sisters, Ashley Hannah and husband Joshua of Albion and Taya Vick and husband Darryl of Searcy; three nieces, Charolette Vick, Lily Hannah and Layla Hannah; and his grandmother, Betty Smith. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Smith.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery at Letona. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, face covering must be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
