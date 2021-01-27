Boyd Tripp, 77, of Griffithville passed away Monday, Jan. 25, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 19, 1943, in Griffithville to the late Ray and Trula (Walker) Tripp.
Boyd was a member of West Point Baptist Church. He was a very tender-hearted, loving, kind and generous man. He would raise a garden every year and shared with all the widows in Griffithville. He was a very hard-working man. He spent most of his time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed hunting for arrowheads and making birdhouses. Boyd was a family man; he treasured each and every one of them. However, his granddaughter, Gracie, was the apple of his eye. He cherished her and she affectionately called him “Big Pa.” Boyd was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, June Tripp; one daughter, Cheryl Cherry (Mark) of Searcy; one granddaughter, Gracie Cherry of Searcy; three brothers, Ray Homer (Peggy), Billy Ray (Diane) and Roy Dale Tripp (Myria); two sisters, Janie Lucille Payne and Mary Louise Garrett (Ronnie) all of Griffithville; and numerous friends and relatives.
In addition to his parents, Boyd was preceded by one son, Boyd Everett Tripp; and one sister, Lueweda Jameson.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, in the Searcy McEuen Chapel and burial following at White County Memorial Gardens.
Officiating will be Bro. Billy Person and Bro. Dean Dill. Pallbearers will be Billy Wayne Tripp, Tate Wayne Tripp, Mark Cherry, Ray Ramsey, David Vaughn and Brady Paul Vaughn.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.searcymceuenfuneral home.com.
