Boyd Harrell “Buddy” Havener, 75, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was born in Clarendon, Ark., to the late Boyd and Belle Havener on July 26, 1945.
Buddy was a member of Westview Missionary Baptist Church and was a previous member of Pioneer Missionary Baptist Church for 44 years. Buddy served his country honorably in the United States Army for three years and in the Vietnam War. He loved farming and playing with his favorite pal, Lucky. Buddy retired from Speed Queen after 28 years of hard-working service. He was a loving husband, and always wanted to help others. Even though Buddy and his wife did not have children, he was a wonderful “Dad” to some. He will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 45 1/2 years, Vita Havener; one brother, Larry Havener (Debbie) of Griffithville; two sisters, Ruby Katherine Heavener (Gerald) of Bradford and Louise Henson (Frank) of Emmette, Ark.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by four brothers, Louis, Bill, Jimmy and James Havener.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Joy.
www.searcymceuenfuneral home.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.