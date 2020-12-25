Bobby Joe Hart, age 85 of Bradford, departed this life at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty Hart; his parents, Frank Thomas Hart and Merle Bryant hart; and a brother J. R. Hart. He is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Hart (Kevin), Teresa Hart Curtis (Jay); one son, Kerry Joe Hart (Kim); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patsy Goad (jerry) and Sue Pennington (Tom). He was a member of Bradford Baptist Church; a Master Mason, 3rd Degree; and a member of S&J Deer Club in Sheridan.
Visitation is Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at Bradford Baptist Church with Bro. Johnny Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Heards Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Bradford Baptist church in Bradford, Arkansas. Due to the most recent restrictions implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facemasks must be worn at all times. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home of Bald Knob.
