Bobby Glenn Morris, age 66, of McRae, Ark., left this world on April 19, 2021. Services will be held at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, 404 W. DeWitt Henry Drive in Beebe, on Saturday, May 1. Visitation starts at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. See his complete obituary at www.smithfamilycares.com/westbrook/obituaries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.