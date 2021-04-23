Bobby Glenn Morris, age 66, of McRae, Ark., left this world on April 19, 2021. Services will be held at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, 404 W. DeWitt Henry Drive in Beebe, on Saturday, May 1. Visitation starts at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. See his complete obituary at www.smithfamilycares.com/westbrook/obituaries.
