Bobby Gene Barnum, 69, of Kensett, Ark., went to be with the Lord April 16, 2021, after a lengthy illness of ALS, “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.” Bob was born June 1, 1951, in Heber Springs, Ark., to Dave Barnum and Erma Eoff Barnum. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Billy; and two sisters, Helen and Georgia.
Bob was a longtime member of the Kensett Church of Christ. He was a 32nd Degree Mason KCCH. He was a member of the Riverview School Board. Bob was a man of his word. If anyone had a need, he was there for them. His children and grandchildren were his greatest delight.
Bob retired from Austin Industries of Dallas, Texas. After retirement, he enjoyed working on the family farm, as well as a business venture in Kensett.
Bob and Martha celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 6 of this year. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be truly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Martha Snow Barnum of Kensett; two sons, Bryan Barnum (Becky) of Kensett and Ryan Barnum (Kim) of Kensett; five grandchildren: Tristan Barnum, Emma Barnum, Jesse Driggers, Jake Driggers, and Eli Barnum; and one brother, Jimmy Barnum (Peggy) of Beebe.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, in the Sullivan Memorial Chapel with visitation at 1 p.m. Burial: White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association of Arkansas. Phone: 1-(479)-621-8700. Website: webar.alsa.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
