Bobbie Money, 77, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2021. She was born Feb. 21, 1944, at Steprock to the late Eugene and Bessie Watson Ellis.
Mrs. Money was a member of Searcy First Assembly of God and exemplified what a virtuous woman was to be. She put others first throughout her life, helped the needy, loved the unlovable, as well as raising her family to the principles of Christ. Her family was her life. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She married James Money on July 24, 1961, at Hickory Flat. He preceded her in death Sept. 1, 2015. She was also preceded in death by a son, Keith Money; grandson, Scotty Piker; two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by three sons, Kevin Money (Karla) of Searcy, Terry Piker (Jeleene) of Bald Knob and Darren Money (Virginia) of Searcy; one daughter, Melissa Miller (Scott) of Searcy; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bertie Yates (Jerry) of Bald Knob and Joan Usery (Harland) of Joy; two brothers, Phillip Ellis of Steprock and Randy Ellis (Pat) of El Reno, Okla.; as well as many extended family and friends.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sullivan Funeral Care. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Searcy First Assembly of God with burial following at Roosevelt Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621.
Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
