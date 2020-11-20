Bobbie Ann Webb McConnell, 46, died Nov. 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held in her honor Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. Complete obituary and condolences: www.Sullivan FuneralCare.com.
