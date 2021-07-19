Blake Wayne Schowe, 50, of Searcy, Ark., passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., after a valiant fight against COVID-19.
Blake was born in Washington, Mo., on Dec. 26, 1970, the son of Wayne and the late Elona (Pelster) Schowe, and grew up in Berger, Mo.
Baptized into Christ and confirmed into the Christian faith at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in New Haven, Mo., he was united in marriage there to Michelle Cunio on Sept. 28, 1996. They were looking forward to celebrating their silver anniversary in less than three months. Blake was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Cabot, Ark.
A proud Bearcat, Blake graduated from Hermann High School in 1989, participating in baseball, basketball and football … and an ill-fated Senior Skip Party that he may or may not have hosted. He went on to attend Missouri State University (formerly Southwest Missouri State University), where he met the love of his life in 1991 and earned a degree in International Business in 1993. After graduation, Blake embarked on a career in transportation logistics, working for American Freightways in Harrison, Ark., and Yellow Freight in St. Louis, Mo., before accepting a position with Walmart in 2001. He spent 20 years with Walmart, managing distribution centers in St. James, Mo., Red Bluff, Calif., and Cloverdale, Ind., before moving to Searcy, Ark., in 2010, where he was General Transportation Manager at the time of his death.
An avid outdoorsman, lifelong Cardinals and Mizzou fan, master storyteller and world-class practical joker, Blake will be tremendously missed by all whose lives were touched as he pursued these interests. He greatly enjoyed traveling with his family, falling just five stadiums short of visiting every MLB ballpark with them. He loved hunting and fishing with his dad and grandpa and cherished instilling those passions into his children. He took a great interest in youth sports and coached basketball teams for the Upward Sports program in Searcy for many years. Proud of his country and grateful to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, Blake was also actively involved in Wreaths Across America.
Blake is survived by his wife, Michelle; two daughters, Hannah and Gwenyth; and one son, Jacob all of Searcy; one brother, Brent and wife Julie of Ballwin, Mo.; one sister, Beth Kalimba and husband Joseph of Aurora, Colo.; his father, Wayne and stepmother Pat of Berger, Mo.; parents-in-law, Ray and Carol Cunio of Sullivan, Mo.; sister-in-law, Tina Dowell and husband Roddy of Sullivan, Mo.; sister-in-law, Kelly Fancher and husband Mike of Cuba, Mo.; brother-in-law, Brian Cunio and wife Jessica of Sullivan, Mo.; and 11 nieces and nephews who dearly love their Uncle Blake: Katie and Nick; Lucas and Clayton; Emily and Natalie; Claire and Clint; and Addysen, Harper and Easton.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and his grandparents, Lester and Elenora Pelster and Leonard and Carroll Schowe.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark. A brief memorial service officiated by Pastor Mark Tooley will conclude the visitation in Searcy.
Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church (New Haven, Mo.), Our Savior Lutheran Church (Cabot, Ark.), the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation or Wreaths Across America.
