Billy Underwood, 86, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Searcy, Ark. He was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Prescott, Ark., to Bill and Anna Mae Underwood. Billy worked for Porter Rodgers Farms for 62 years. He enjoyed being outside working with cattle and horses, working in his garden and spending time with his family. He served as a Gunner’s Mate in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by Nedra, his wife of 62 years; daughter, Pam and son, James, all of Searcy; sister, Maxine (Don) Ellis of Piperton, Tenn.; sister, Myrtle Boster of St. Charles, Mo.; brother, Ray (Sue) of Broken Arrow, Okla., and numerous other family members.
Graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at East Mount Zion Cemetery, with Bro. Robbie Jackson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to East Mount Zion Cemetery Association, c/o Nelson Sears, No. 8 Lakeview Circle, Clarksville AR 72830.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home (479) 754-2201. Online guestbook www. rollerfuneralhomes.com.
