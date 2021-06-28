Billy P. Robinson of Searcy, Ark., passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born Jan. 1, 1934, in Magnolia, Ark., to the late William Key and Clyde Robinson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marti S. Robinson; and sister, Martha Sue Lindsey and husband, Marvin Lindsey, both of Magnolia.
Billy graduated from Southern State University in Magnolia (now known as SAU). He retired as vice-president of Southern Pioneer Insurance Co., where he was on the board of directors. He also served in the United States Army, where he inducted Elvis into the Army at Fort Chaffee. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved animals. He also loved the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Searcy since 1963.
Survivors: two sons, Michael P. Robinson (DeShawn) of Searcy, Ark., and Stan Robinson (Donna) of Memphis, Tenn.; grandson, Josh Robinson of Memphis, Tenn.; and nephew, Marvin Lindsey Jr. (Sonja) of Magnolia.
A memorial service celebrating Billy's life will be at First United Methodist Church in Searcy on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Searcy Animal Shelter, 112 W Johnson Road, Searcy, AR 72143. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.