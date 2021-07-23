Billy Joe Gray, 75, of Pangburn passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Searcy, Ark. Billy was of Methodist faith and was born Oct. 17, 1945, to Jesse W. Gray and Susan Grace Gallegly Gray in Heber Springs, Ark.
Billy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ann Lee Gray; sons, Billy Jr. (Julie) Gray and Donald (Lesley) Gray; and daughter Kymberlee (Mark) Atkins all of Pangburn; grandchildren, Blake and Lindsey Gray, John and Kaitlin Atkins, Logan and Marina Gray, Kayla and Dean Igert, Erika and Logan Immel and Marcy Ann Atkins; and great-grandchildren, Kayden Immel, Anna Gray, Lillee Atkins, Slade Immel, Layton Gray, Kensley Immel, Tripp Atkins and Nolan Igert. Billy is also survived by his baby sister, Sandra (Mark) Greenough of Aledo, Texas; sister-in-law, Patsy Lee (Michael) Patterson of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Grace Gray; his brother, John Wayne Gray; his sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie Sue and Dennis F. Viall; as well as his nephews, Dennis N. Viall and Jeffery W. Gray.
Billy Joe was born toward the end of WWII and his father was stationed in Hawaii. He was a few weeks old before Jesse knew he had a healthy baby boy at home. Billy attended five kindergarten classes across the U.S. before the family settled in Somerton, Ariz. Numerous family members from the Gray family moved to Arizona to gain employment after the war. Living 1,600 miles away from their Arkansas family meant annual summer trips to visit. Growing up with all of the Gray and Gallegly cousins comes with tales that would last for years. Even though the miles had them separated, he loved each and every one of them just like he loved his brother, Wayne, and sisters, Sue and Sandy.
Billy was a 1964 graduate of Kofa High School, where he was an athlete, enjoyed showing animals with 4-H and learning to work on cars. He walked many miles between Somerton and Yuma so that he could be a part of the things that he enjoyed. At the age of 17, he headed out to California to take on his new life and that is where he met his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Ann Lee. Within six months they were married at 19 and they seldom spent a day apart. Billy and Carolyn’s life together was full of adventure from camping in the sand dunes, to hunting mule deer in the hills of Arizona, coaching baseball, racing on dirt tracks then moving to Arkansas to make a better life for their children.
Billy had just about every job you can think of from a very young age. He was a roofer, owned a trucking company, installed awnings, ran a service station, owned broiler houses, worked at a feed mill, was employed by Maytag for 25 years, raised quarter horses and was a car transporter after retiring. He worked hard every day and made sure that his family was provided for.
The most important thing in Billy’s wonderful life was his family. His family is what made him the happiest. He was a stern father but thought it was priceless to share all the “bad” Spanish words with his grandsons and go swimming in the water trough with his granddaughters. When he became a great-grandfather is when you could really see his eyes light up. Having babies in the family again made his heart so happy. He will be deeply missed and loved.
A graveside service will be held at Henderson Cemetery in Pangburn, Ark., on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
