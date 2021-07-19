Billy Clyde English, 78, of Searcy died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Unity Health. He was born June 25, 1943, in Sidon a son of the late Edwin and Ruby (Wood) English.
Bill was a longtime area general contractor and owner of Bill English Construction Company where his motto was “quality doesn’t cost, it pays!” In later years, Mr. English shared his time and talent working with Habitat for Humanity, a cause he devoutly supported. His love for people and his sincere generosity was evident throughout his life. He had a true desire to help others and enjoyed participating in the Angel Tree during the holidays to ensure area children could enjoy the spirit of Christmas.
Bill was known for his infectious sense of humor and enjoyed playing pranks on friends and family. He was always very cheerful and had a smile for everyone he met. In earlier years, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many hours hunting, fishing and spending time in nature. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. Above all else, Bill loved his family. He was the definition of a true family man. He loved nothing more than being in the presence of not only his children and grandchildren, but his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.
He is survived by his children, Christopher English (Sharon) of Pearcy, David English (Marti) of Searcy, Michelle Froboese (Scott) of Southaven, Miss., and Kimberly Erkman of Hot Springs; a sister, Sharon Hall of Pangburn; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; the Bartlett Family – Kathy Bartlett and her children, Tabitha and Chance Kaki, as well as their children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lynette English, and three brothers, Glen, Lavon and Don English.
Visitation will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Sidon Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
