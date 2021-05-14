Billie Marsh Willingham, 92, of Letona passed from this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born to the late Harvey and Bessie Bennett Marsh on May 9, 1929, in Letona. She was a past Board Member with the White County Historical Society, active in the Pioneer Village, author of the book “A Bessie Bug In My Ear and A Song In My Heart” and a member of the Pickens Chapel Church of the Nazarene. She will be remembered for her paintings, wood carvings, gardening and the best chocolate gravy.
Other than her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Willingham; grandson, Micah McCosh; and brother, Rodney Marsh.
Survivors include her daughter, Geraldine McCosh; son, Kenneth (Judy) Willingham; grandchildren, Jeremy McCosh, Kara McCosh Montgomery and Valorie Willingham Hughes; great-grandchildren, Camryn, Tyler, Wyatt, Chase, Kaylee, Mason, Erica and Audrey; great-great grandchildren, Micah and Brantley; and special self-proclaimed granddaughter, Jamie Litaker.
A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Pickens Chapel Church of the Nazarene with burial at Pickens Chapel Cemetery. For online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.