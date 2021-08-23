Billie Gene Burns, 89, of Bald Knob died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at home. He was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Bald Knob to the late Edmond “E.F.” and Stella Mae (Hobbs) Burns. For most of his life, he attended the Hopewell Community Church. He was a retired 798 pipeline welder and a strawberry farmer when Bald Knob was known for being the strawberry capital of the world. During his time farming, he was elected outstanding young farmer. He was a very hard worker and never would back down from a task, no matter the difficulty of it. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Vinita Burns; son, Billy Burns (Clair); daughters, Marla Mason (Terry) and Patricia Hamilton (Randy); sisters, Maxine McAnally, Dorothy Martin (Harold) and Betty Lutner; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Loy Gene Burns; infant grandson, Bryan Kane Mason; and brother, Lloyd Burns.
A private family graveside service was conducted Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Shady Grove Cemetery Pavilion in Bald Knob. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
