A memorial service will be held for Bill Wetherford of Searcy at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneral homes.com.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- January 13 coronavirus statistics
- Arkansas anti-abortion march postponed over virus and unrest
- Beebe superintendent rolls out plans for COVID-19 vaccinations
- Officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone
- As pandemic worsens, most U.S. states resist restrictions
- U,S, shifts to speed COVID shots as cases and deaths rise
- Pence won't invoke, but House still seeking impeachment
- FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of riot
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 60-year-old in parking lot collision Thursday appears to have died from medical condition
- Searcy's police officer of the year values communities: work, neighborhood and church
- Searcy 36-year-old facing charges for reportedly trying to kill police officer
- Vaccinations voluntary for Unity Health staff; minor side effects seen
- City of Searcy starting campaign for special election Feb. 9
- Video chat admission to shooting of 13-year-old in Searcy
- Dog kennel in Judsonia to be repaired
- Searcy School District to hold community meeting for input on next superintendent
- Tonia Michelle Stout
- Humane Society of Searcy not letting COVID-19 get in way of adoptions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.