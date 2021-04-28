Bill E. Lassiter, 89, of Searcy passed away on April 26, 2021. He was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Cave City, Ark., to Mart and Augie Barnett Lassiter. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1953 with a degree in Agriculture. He served in the Army in Germany from 1954 to 1956. On June 3, 1956, Bill married Billie Jewell Flippo in Batesville, Ark.
Bill’s career was focused on agriculture-related fields. He was actively involved with the Arkansas Poultry Federation. He retired from Caldwell Milling Company in Rose Bud, Ark.
Bill enjoyed golf, fishing and coaching baseball. He was known as a storyteller — whether it was on baseball games, golf with his buddies or Army stories.
Bill was a member of West Race Baptist Church in Searcy since 1961, where he served as a deacon.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Billie. They had two children, Cindy (Jim) Sullivan and Steve (Colleen) Lassiter. The joys of his recent years are his grandchildren: Leslie (Jake) Cypert, Courtney (Stephen) Underwood, and Brandi Liles (Alex Guin); and great grandchildren: Marshall Cypert, Kinsley Underwood and Easton Underwood. He has a sister, Martha Barber; a sister-in-law, Faye Lassiter; and brother-in-law, Jack (Lyla) Flippo. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willard Lassiter; brother-in-law, Mike Barber; and sister-in-law, Van Mantooth.
Visitation was held at Roller-Daniel in Searcy on Wednesday, April 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at West Race Baptist Church in Searcy on Thursday, April 29, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.