Beverly Ann Rodery Reagan, 80 of Springfield, Mo., passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on Oct. 13, 1940.
Beverly spent her childhood and formative years in Arkansas before marrying the love of her life, Charles D. Reagan, a military man, whom together, with their children, would have many adventures around the world and back.
In the 1980s, Beverly would return to school to become a Registered Nurse and completed her training in Houston, Texas — with honors.
After a long and successful career as a nurse caring for others, and then accomplished seamstress, Beverly, effervescent as ever, had acquired sufficient experience to practice her craft as expert mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Beverly will forever be known for her tireless devotion to family, stories, warmth and laughter. Her strength, determination and willpower were the foundation upon which she enriched others and through her kids, she instilled responsibility, hard work and dedication.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family and doting over her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly inspired all those around her with the love of food, cooking, healing and caring; a lesson passed to her by her mother, Hazel.
Beverly is preceded in death by mother, Hazel E. Banks, and father, Paul L. Rodery; her brother, Larry R. Rodery; and one grandson, Paul David Stahl (Little Paul). Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Charles; sons, Larry K. (Leslie), Charles D. Jr (Beverly) and Alan M. (Jana); her daughter, Beth R. (Shannon); her brother, Thomas L. Rodery; her sisters, Sandra Hagy, Pat Dickus and Peggy Goodwin; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 1 p.m., with funeral services following at the Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Searcy, Ark., at 2 p.m. Interment will be at White County Memorial Garden.
