Bettye Heskett Bryant, 92, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Monday, March 29, 2021. Mrs. Bryant was born on Sept. 2, 1928, in Elaine, Ark., to John and Thelma Phillips Heskett.
She married the love of her life, Kinney, on Dec. 1, 1946. Together, they celebrated almost 51 years of marriage before his passing in 1997.
Bettye is survived by her two children, Kinney Bryant Jr. (Mary Lynn) and Becky Fulgham (Jim) along with her four grandchildren, Kin Bryant (Dei), Kimberly Fowler (Don), Jess Fulgham and Jamie Fulgham (Sunni), and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and three siblings.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy. Graveside services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at White County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Keith Lunceford officiating.
The family of Bettye Bryant wishes to thank the care team at The Crossing at Riverside and the Arkansas Hospice team for the excellent care she received while in their care.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy
