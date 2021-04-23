Betty Willis died peacefully April 22, 2021, at Canterfield Assisted living in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Formerly of Bald Knob, she and her husband of 62 years, Jack Willis, moved there in 2013. Over the years, they met and made many new friends as other people joined them in this small residential community.
Betty and Jack raised their family in Memphis, Tenn.. They had a steadfast love for their church and were active members in the Community of Christ Church in Memphis. After retirement, they moved back to Bald Knob, Ark., and continued their work with the congregation there.
They volunteered in a variety of other settings, most of them in support of children. They were participants in booster clubs and active in PTA as they raised their family in Memphis. Betty and Jack were well known for their 25 years of volunteer services at Camp Quality, an organization dedicated to providing children with cancer a week of enjoyment and respite from their disease. They worked tirelessly as ambassadors of the camp the year round, even recruiting some of their grandchildren to serve as counselors. Betty was a member of the Bald Knob Extension Homemakers Club, a group that raised money for various projects in support of children. She also served the AARP in membership recruitment, making it one of the larger chapters in the state of Arkansas.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her daughter, Patti. She is survived by her children, Jackie Lands and Ron, Marty Willis and Karen, Laura Heverling and Rob, and Jim Willis and Susan. She was a proud grandmother to Lindsey and Sarah, David, Adam, Becky, Peter, Gabby, Sam, Elizabeth, Hayden and Hannah, and great-grandmother to Audrey and Claire, Carter and Jordan, and Stella. She will be missed by many friends, new and old, from East Tennessee to Bald Knob, Ark.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Shady Grove Cemetery (Steward Addition).
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
