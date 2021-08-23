Betty Sue Henderson, 81, of Searcy passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at home after a battle of Alzheimer’s. She was born March 6, 1940, in Garner, Ark., to the late Vernon and Eva Henderson.
Betty was a devoted Christian. She attended West Race Street Baptist Church. Betty volunteered at Unity Health hospital 16 years.
Left to cherish her memory is her two sisters, Vangalee Brown and Rita Harden (Clifford) of Searcy; several nieces; one nephew; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Searcy McEuen Chapel. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. All arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
