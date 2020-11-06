Betty Sue (Bates) Smith, age 73, of Searcy joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Nov. 20, 1946, to Noah Alven Bates and Amanda Charlene (Barnett) Bates. She graduated from Pangburn High School in the class of 1964.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeri Dee Schulz and son-in-law, Jason Schulz, of Centerton, Ark.; "Gram's" two grandchildren, Delaini and Landon Schulz, also of Centerton; one sister, Shirley Spradlin (Joe) of Pangburn; and one brother, Randy Bates (Rachael) of North Little Rock. She is preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Charlene Bates; her husband of 45 years, Jerry Don Smith, and her brother, Alven Bates.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Searcy, where she served the Lord faithfully by playing the piano, singing and teaching the youth for many years. A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in the spring.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
