Betty Lou Harvey, 84, of Searcy, Ark., passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at Unity Health. She was the daughter of Charle S. and Ethel B. Bishop Gray and was born in Bell, Mo. Mrs. Harvey was a homemaker by profession and was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Harvey loved being a housewife, a mother and grandmother and made herself busy about her home. She enjoyed quilting and sewing along with other tasks around the house.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles W. Harvey; one sister, Dorothy Highfill; and one brother, Cecil Gray.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Shirley (Ron) Wells; three grandsons, Chad (Renee) Wells, Mark (Cristi) Wells and Tyler (Hannah) Wells; seven great-grandchildren, Hayden, Mason, Arthus, Willow, James, Charles and Roslyn; two brothers, Richard Davis and Johnny Gray; and two sisters, Mary Wheeler and Louise Decker, along with other extended family and friends.
Graveside services were held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at White County Memorial Gardens with interment following. There was no formal visitation scheduled.
CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing were observed.
