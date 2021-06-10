Betty Jayne LaFantasie, 86, of Searcy passed away Saturday, June 5, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 25, 1934, in Rocky Mound, Ark., to the late Ivy and Vila (Pickard) Mitchell.
Betty graduated from Hope High School, where she was a standout basketball player. She was a longtime member of West Race Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Betty retired from Sears after 43 years of service. Betty and her late husband, Don, loved adventure and traveled extensively. She also loved camping, boating and waterskiing. Over the years, she had taught many children to waterski. Betty enjoyed bowling; she joined a bowling league in Searcy and played as a member for 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, one son, Dan LaFantasie (Sandy) of Searcy and one daughter, Donna Kellar (Stan) of North Little Rock; four grandchildren, Brooke Osborne, Sam Osborne, Ashley Broome and Madison Shoebottom; five great-grandchildren, Rocco Raley, Riley Dixson, Corbin Dixson, Kindyl Foster and Braidyn Kratzer; one brother, Bill Mitchell; and her best friend, Pat Rice.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by one brother, Russ Mitchell, and one sister, Brenda Harvey.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m., Saturday, June 19, with a memorial service starting at 1 p.m. at West Race Baptist Church.
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
