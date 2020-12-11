Bennie M. Caldwell passed from this life on Dec. 10, 2020. Graveside service will be Monday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- December 11 coronavirus statistics
- Pangburn 56-year-old dies after hitting detached camper trailer on I-30
- Beebe beats Riverview in Battle for Golden Pin
- Lady Lions dominate Lake Hamilton, Jonesboro
- Young wrestlers step up for Lions
- U.S. budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year
- Governor urges Arkansans to take precautions during holidays
- Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 44-year-old officially charged with burning kittens
- Judsonia firefighters work another fire
- Judsonia police chief loses house in overnight fire
- Searcy 36-year-old struck, killed while standing in middle of road
- Pangburn 56-year-old dies after hitting detached camper trailer on I-30
- White County in state's top 20 in new COVID-19 cases
- White County residents warned of Entergy phone scam
- Beebe city attorneys advise mayor that council incumbent 'authorized' to continue serving
- Deadline Friday for entering Christmas Lighting Contest in Searcy
- Foundation aiming to make Searcy steak cook-off destination
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.