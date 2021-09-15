Ben I. Morgan loved life, his family and his country. He passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. He was born on Jan. 20, 1936. Ben served his country in the United States Navy during World War II.
He is survived by the love of his life, his sweetheart for 74 years, Odell Smith Morgan. They have two children, Renee Morgan Pembroke and Darrell (Tina) Morgan; five grandchildren, Bentley (Kristen) Pembroke, Morgan Cooley, Sophie Cooley, Ashley Morgan and Amber Morgan (Clint) Herring; and two great-grandchildren, Kai Cooley and Bentley Pembroke.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel followed by graveside service at 11 a.m. at White County Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
