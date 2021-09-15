Beatrice Wash Decker, 69, was born on Dec. 25, 1951, to Booker T. and Julie Wash. She passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, at her home in Kensett, Ark.
Beatrice was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Searcy, Ark. Beatrice was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Dec. 25, 2010. She spent many days with her sisters and brothers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses serving and loving Jehovah.
Beatrice grew up in and attended school in Earle, Ark. She worked at Land O’Frost in Searcy, Ark., for over 30 years. She loved to cook spaghetti and make her delicious, caramel cakes for her family. Beatrice’s kids fondly remember her loving wrestling, too. She would even imitate the wrestling moves and play wrestle with them. She enjoyed spending time with her family, but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beatrice, affectionally called Bea, loved spending time with her sisters that lived here in Arkansas, and she always called to check on her siblings that lived out of the state. Beatrice loved bowling and spent many years in a bowling league in Searcy with her best friend, the late Lou English. Beatrice loved her game shows as well.
Beatrice married Robert (Dunnie) Decker on June 19, 1987. To this union they had a set of twins, but joyfully raised seven children together. Beatrice and Dunnie loved to spend time together fishing and being with their family.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Booker T. and Julie Wash; her husband, Robert Decker; her sons, Ronnie Murray and Robert Lee; her brother, Andrew Berry; and her mother-in-law, Opalee Decker.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Delores Murray, Lorraine (Kent) Bell, Allen Lee, Patrick (Candy) Lee, Nikkie Decker and Vikkie (Trellis) Collins; her brothers, Booker T. (Retha) Wash Jr., Albert (Shirley) Wash and Charles (Michelle) Thomas; her sisters, Fannie (Tony) Baker, Sarah (Jimmy) Decker, Julia (Robert) Palton, Gloria (Theopolis) Pettis, Carolyn Thomas and Gracie (Robert) Glenn; her 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-love, Heather Lee; her sisters-in-love, Alice (Robert) Turner, Shirley (Carl) Young, Sharen (Derrick) Jackson, Karen Edwards and Virginia Brewer; brother-in-love, Sammy (Fannie) Decker; special friends, Sharon Earhart, Rebecca and Colten Wagstaff; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral celebrating Beatrice's life will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. The family requests masks be worn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.