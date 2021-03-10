Barbara Louise Bowick, 56, of Searcy, Ark., passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born Dec. 14, 1964, in Monroe, La., to John David Wallace and Joyce Louise Malanders Landers. She is preceded in death by her father and brothers, Allen Slade, William F. Wallace, Jerry S. Purvis and David Wallace.
Barbara was loved by many people. She will be remembered as a loving, caring person and for her love for LSU.
She is survived by her mother; daughters, Lacey Broussard, Amber Taylor; fiance and caretaker, John Sawyer; brothers, Johnny Wallace and Richard Wallace; sisters, Karen Evans, Linda Arrant and Nancy Wallace; and three grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
