Barbara Ford, 76, of McRae died Oct. 27, 2020. She was born to the late Herbert and Willie Mae Hebel. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sullivan Memorial Chapel; funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 10th Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
- Regulators suspend Missouri nursing home COVID-19 test lab
- Arkansas woman arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot
- Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths
- Europe and U.S. facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge
- Asian shares lower, U.S. futures up after S&P 500 sinks 3.5%
- At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast
- FBI warns ransomware assault threatens U.S. health care system
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Judsonia crash Wednesday claims life of 63-year-old Searcy man, injures Judsonia woman
- Warrant issued in hit and run homicide
- White County 42-year-old arrested Thursday for reportedly burning kittens to death
- Harding's active cases down, still most among state's colleges
- Quattlebaum 'out there to help everybody in White County'
- Pangburn watching Bald Knob's duster ban
- Bookkeeper challenging longtime incumbent
- Trick or Treat on square becomes Boo At Drive-Thru
- Unity Health's chief medical officer addresses COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Nearly 11,000 voted early in White County as of Monday afternoon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.