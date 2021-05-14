Audie Viola Scroggins went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2021. She was born Jan. 1, 1928, to Kinder and Retha Chumley. Audie was a retired health care worker for the Department of Health.
Audie was preceded in death by her husband, Albert R. Scroggins; her children, Albert Jr., Brenda, Floyd, Sinda and Marvin; her parents; and her brother, Rudolph Chumley.
Audie leaves behind her children, Peggy Burks (Sam), Tony Scroggins, Laura Andrews (Dale), Rocky “Jeff” Scroggins (Senia), Sabrina Taylor (Terry), David Scroggins, Lois Scroggins and Jack Scroggins; her sister, Wyvon Taylor; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Audie was a member of First Baptist Church Judsonia. She was also the last charter member of Rocky Point Baptist Church.
Visitation was held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be at First Baptist Church Judsonia on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Judsonia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans-First Baptist Church Judsonia.
