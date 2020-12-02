Ashily Christine Lemons Steele, 20, of Bradford passed away Nov. 20, 2020. She was born April 27, 2000, at Searcy to Russ and Christine Ybanez Lemons.
Ashily was a 2018 graduate of Bradford High School. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Possum Grape Church of Christ. Anyone who knew Ashily, knew that she was truly a special person with a heart of gold and a million-dollar smile. She loved fiercely and her personality was contagious, as she was always looking to help others. The amount of lives she touched is enumerable and will leave behind an everlasting impression that will be cherished and missed by many.
She was preceded in death by five great-grandparents, Rosa and Lasaro Ybanez Sr., Jim and JoAnn Lemons, as well as Violet Harper; and her aunt, Lori Brown.
She married Kayne Steele on June 8, 2019, at Searcy who survives. She is also survived by an infant son, Jaxson Troy Steele; parents, Russ and Christine Lemons; brother, Mason Lemons; sister, Megan Ballard (Kaleb); niece and nephew, Adalynn and Kason Ballard; and maternal grandparents, Melanie (Knock Knock) and Lasaro Ybanez, Jr.; uncles Jeremy Lemons (Aunt Lisa) and Willie Ybanez (Aunt Dee); and her beloved dog, Spike.
Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Sullivan Funeral Care with services at 2 p.m. Burial will be private at Carter Cemetery near Russell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory.
Complete obituary and condolences: www. SullivanFuneralCare.com.
