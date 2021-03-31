Arlene H. Everett, 83, of Newport passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born Sept. 1, 1937, to Marshal Hale Sr. and Mary Ruth Hale.
She was a member of the Cherokee Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. She also loved to travel and read.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Johnnie Mayhew Everett; her brothers, M.T. Hale, Chester Hale and Norman Hale; and her sister, Joyce Hale.
She is survived by her sons, Faron Everett and wife Regina of Tuckerman, and Kevin Everett and wife Jennifer of Dothan, Ala.; daughter, Deb Plybon and husband Wes of Searcy; grandchildren, Rebecca Dillinger, Sarah Gonzalez, Wesley Plybon, John Clay, Kris LaBonne, Michael Burchette, Matthew Everett, Levi Everett, Tyler Everett, Rochelle Nyland and Roxanna Burden; and 18 great-grandchildren.
There is no service scheduled at this time.
