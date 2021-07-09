April Frazier, 49, passed away very unexpectedly in the early morning of July 4, 2021, in Searcy, Ark.
The daughter of David and Barbara Warmka, she was born Sept. 6, 1971, in Beaver Dam, Wis., where she grew up, attended school and met the love of her life. On Aug. 4, 1990, she married Bryan Frazier, who she lived blissfully with for over 30 years.
April worked as a Residence Life Coordinator for Harding University for nearly 15 years, during which time she developed relationships with other RLCs, staff members and students. RLCs are often referred to as “dorm moms” and in April’s case that was frequently true – she was a mom away from home for many of the young men in her building. The relationships with her resident assistants were especially important to her because of the time she spent chatting, laughing, mentoring and working with them. Former RAs often reached out to tell her about the impact that she had on their lives and growth.
Though April was busy raising a family and working a full-time job, she pursued her passion for psychology and completed her bachelor’s degree at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. Her interest in mental health, social justice and human rights led April to continue her education in Harding’s Mental Health and Wellness program. This was an especially joyful time in her life because she was able to learn and grow with her best friend and husband, Bryan.
April loved her children and granddaughter fiercely; she was the glue that held the family together. They counted on her advice and guidance. She was the person that everyone relied on; from styling her family to renovating a house, it seemed that she could do anything. Her intelligence combined with her compassion and empathy left a lasting impression on all those who knew her.
April is survived by her husband, Bryan Frazier; daughters, Ally (François) and Lydia Frazier; granddaughter, Emeline Ricchetti; mother, Barbara Nannery-Warmka; siblings, Adam (Robin) Warmka, Alex (Tracy) Warmka and Angie (Dan) Foster; nieces and nephew, Sophie, Hannah, Ben, Ella, Amelia, Isabel and Adeline; loved ones, Kathy and Mark Knoll, Beth and Rob Nill, and Courtney Knoll; and other family and friends. Proceeded in death by her father, David Warmka.
Service arrangements for April Frazier will be this Saturday, July 10, at Powell Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Harding Academy faculty will provide a meal for Bryan and family following the service.
