April Bowles White was born April 2, 1961, in Orlando, Fla., to James and Alice Bowles. She died Nov. 22, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Bowles Sr.; her mother, Alice Bragg Bowles; brother, Walter Bowles; and granddaughter, Logan Roper. She is survived by her significant other, Robert Roper of Beebe, Ark.; her son, Daniel Nutt of Idaho; two daughters, Tanya and Annie Roper of Beebe, Ark.; two sisters, Lucy Morin of Apple Valley, Calif., and Janice Turnage of McRae, Ark., and two brothers, James Bowles Jr. of Pine Bluff, Ark., and Robert Bowles of Conroe, Texas.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 13, 2020, at 16th Section Church, 111 16th Section Road, McRae, AR 72102. Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St., Jacksonville, Ark. (501) 982-3400
