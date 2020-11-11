Annie “Lil’Bit” Haley, 57, of Pangburn passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy. Annie was born April 22, 1963, in Hayti, Mo.
Annie was a precious soul. She was generous, kind and compassionate. A very vibrant light in the lives she touched. Annie love God and truly cherished children. She often volunteered her time to help others. There is no possible way to know the extent of the lives Annie affected during her lifetime. Annie was a musician; she wrote songs and poetry. Annie was genuinely loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her family; 13 nieces and nephews, Satron Hampton, Sayve’an Hampton, Ja’Savia, Tasha Thomas, Jo L. Green, J.L. Johnson, Janel Hobbs, Laura Cox, Jacob Hale, Caleb Hale, Hanna Hale, Emmah Haynes and Jubal Hale; six grandchildren, Kelly Cleveland (Leland), Bobby Sue Needham (Shannon), Jack Davis, Melissa Perry (Jason), James Davis (Lara), and Amy Moody (Austin); two lifelong friends, Onie Durden and Bonnie Hale; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family members and other lifelong friends.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim “Blue Dog” Haley; her mother, Lucille Johnson; two brothers, J.L. Johnson and Glenn Johnson; and one sister.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Whitney Lane Assembly of God in Kensett. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone bring a toy for Christmas for Kids.
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.