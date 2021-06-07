Annie Lee Cook, you left this world on June 2, 2021 to go be with your husband, Zeno, of 62 years, when he passed February 2008.
Annie is preceded in death by her parents, E.A. and Clytie Fisher of Salina, Kan.; a brother, Sherman Fisher of Salina, Kan.; and a sister, Frances Fisher of Mt. Hope, Kan.
Annie leaves behind her beloved son, Martin Cook, and his wife Debbie of Salina, Kan.; two grandsons, Dusty Stuart and his girlfriend Shanda Betzold of Salina, Kan., and Jason Stuart and his wife Valerie K. of Salina, Kan.; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Jesslyn Stuart of Salina, Kan., and Emma and Brady Stuart of Ellsworth, Kan.; her close family friends, Tracy and Peggy Hawk of Salina, Kan., Ron and Susan Jones of Salina, Kan., and Blake Jones of Texas. Mrs. Cook is also survived by many nieces and nephews from both Mt. Hope, Kan., and Fort Worth, Texas.
Mom, you were loved by so many, and will be missed by even more.
A private graveside service will be held in the Rose Bud Cemetery. Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home.
www.olmstead.cc
