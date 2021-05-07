Ann Sewell, 96, died on May 5, 2021. She was born in Cleveland, Tenn., to Clarence and Edith Richmond.
In 1945, she married Dr. Edward Granville Sewell, who began teaching at Harding in 1947. After earning her master's degree, she joined the Harding faculty in 1961 as Associate Professor of Music. She also authored several articles for Christian magazines and wrote the book, “Sounds of Joy,” in 1990.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1987 after 42 years of marriage, by her sister, Nancy Perry, and a brother, Joe Robin Richmond.
She is survived by their three children, Mary Ann Sniff, Granville Sewell and Kirk Sewell (wife Claudia), by seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and by her brother, Clarence Richmond.
A memorial service will be held in Recital Hall in the Reynolds Center, Harding University, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
