Ann E. Wiseman went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021, at the age of 59. Ann was born on Aug. 24, 1961, to Jack and Sue Wiseman and raised in Searcy. An avid pianist in her youth, Ann played for church events at First United Methodist Church, as well as family gatherings.
After graduating from Searcy High School in 1979, Ann spent a few years in Texas before residing in North Little Rock. Ann was an attentive daughter and would return home for holidays. She loved attending Easter and Christmas Eve candlelight services with her father. She was an independent and fun-loving person who enjoyed gummy bears and, for many years, would go skiing on Easter. She was always up for a good practical joke, and her quick wit and good humor always brought laughs to any room. Ann adored her two African gray parrots named Lukas and Lakota and lovingly gave noisy gifts that resembled birds to her great-nieces. Ann loved her job at Hydco General Contractor in North Little Rock, where she worked for the past eight years and was a partner.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clark Wiseman. Ann leaves behind her brother, Daniel Wiseman of Searcy (Linda); sister, Sarah Wiseman-Ford of Searcy (David); three nieces, Ashlee Rowland of Watauga, Texas (William), Lauren Schrepfer of Searcy (Blake) and Eden Sherman of Searcy (Daryle); one nephew, Matthew Wiseman of Searcy; six great-nieces; four cousins; her best friend and soul sister, Bonnie Reynolds; and honorary family, Josh Zajac (Nicole) and Shannon Deleon (Bruce) and their children.
Memorials may be made to the Little Rock Zoo; please specify funds to be used for the aviary. A private service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.