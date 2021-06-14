Anita Gail Martin, 66, of Bald Knob passed away Friday, June 11, at her home. She was born May 14, 1955, in Salina, Kan., to the late Richard and Anna (Coles) Reed.
Anita was a passionate, caring nurse, having spent 50 years dedicated to her patients before retiring. She also enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers. She was an active bowler, and she collected cookie jars. Anita enjoyed crafts and quilting. She would make quilts for all her family and extended family. However, she especially loved her time with her family. She treasured them and she cherished all her grandchildren. Anita will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Frank Martin; one daughter, Christina Jones; four sons, Shawn Rigsby, Michael Rigsby (Katie), BJ Rigsby (Angie) and Marc Martin (Jess); 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two brothers, Wes and Rick Reed.
In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her twin sister, Juanita “Rocky” Doss; one granddaughter, Skylar Jones; and one stepson, Scott Martin.
There is no service scheduled currently for Anita. All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com
