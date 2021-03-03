Angie James Burkett, 46, of McCrory departed this life and went to her Heavenly home on Feb. 28, 2021. Angie was born on Feb. 28, 1975, in Newport, Ark. Angie is the daughter of Sammy and Carolyn James and Brenda Fraze Burnett.
Angie, the ultimate daddy’s girl, graduated from McCrory High School in 1993 and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Dental Hygiene from UAMS in 1997. In May of 1997, Angie married her high school sweetheart, Brad Burkett. Together they had two sons, Garrett and Gavin, her pride and joy.
Angie was happiest surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed reading books, caring and encouraging her friends, and following her boys in all they did. Angie was an active member of McCrory First Baptist Church. There she served as a Sunday school teacher for several years, impacting the lives of many teen girls. Angie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Angie is preceded in death by her father, Sammy James; mother-in-law, Carole Bone Burkett; and her grandparents, Louis and Nina James, Johnny and Aline Fraze.
She is survived by her husband, Brad Burkett; two sons, Garrett Mikell Burkett and Gavin Samuel Burkett both of the home; her mothers, Carolyn James Bolding of Bald Knob and Brenda Fraze Burnett of Heber Springs; her father-in-law, Mike Burkett of McCrory; three sisters, Amanda James Whiley and husband Jeremy of Jessieville, Amber Burnett Collins and husband Blake of Marion, Britney James Hart and husband Garrett of Paragould; one sister-in-law, Fran Burkett LaForce and husband Matt of Searcy; several nieces and nephews; many aunts and uncles; and a host of close cousins.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bryce Busby, Tommy McCormick, Mack McCuan, Blake Morgan, Bill Rushing and Jared Wood.
Memorials in Angie’s honor may be made to the McCrory First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 423, McCrory, AR 72101.
Funeral services will be held at the McCrory First Baptist Church on Thursday, March 4, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. with Bro. Cecil Fuller and Bill Rushing, officiating. Interment will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, between the hours of 5-7 p.m.
