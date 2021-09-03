Amy Dawn “Moo Moo” Lindsey of Beebe, Ark., went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy, Ark. She was born on Feb. 12, 1987, to the late Levella “Sue” Bellew Lindsey and Ralph “Bodie” Lindsey.
Amy attended Riverview High School, where she helped lead the Lady Raiders Basketball Team to many victories. To know Amy was to love her. She never met a stranger and was always putting the needs of others before her own. She had a big personality, a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. She loved to eat, have fun, listen to music and dance like no one was watching.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Hannah Johnson and Deija Lockhart, both of Beebe, Ark.; two sons, Eric Alexander Jr. (EJ) of Austin, Ark., and Kreedance Lindsey (Kreed) of Beebe, Ark.; two sisters, Tina Lindsey of Kensett, Ark., and Autumn Northcutt (David) of Jonesboro, Ark.; three brothers, Curtis Lindsey of Beebe, Ark., Thomas Lindsey (Dottie) of Kensett, Ark., and Adam Lindsey (Vivian) of Searcy, Ark.; many loving nieces and nephews; several special aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends. Amy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Angela Rose Lindsey-Baker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Whitney Lane Family Worship Center, 1215 Whitney Lane, Kensett, AR 72082.
