Amanda (Mandy) Love Stevens, a lifelong resident of Searcy, Ark., went to be with the Lord on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 38.
Mandy is survived by her husband, Dale Stevens; her daughter, Skye Stevens; her father, Joe Love; her brother, Aaron Love; maternal grandparents, Mike and Velta Youker; her uncles, Ronnie and Donnie Love; her uncle and aunt, Tommy and Stacy Falcinelli; and her cousins Brittany Petitpas and Jessica Falcinelli-Denker. Also left to cherish her memory are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Terri Love, and her paternal grandparents, Bill and Glynda Love.
Mandy was born of Jan. 2, 1982, to Joe and Terri Love in Searcy, Ark. She was a 2000 graduate of Searcy High School and later graduated from ASU with a Bachelor’s degree in Business. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Mandy was passionate about her family and friends, always opening her home to those in need. She was an avid animal lover. She had many rescues throughout her life time.
We will all miss her, but she is with our Lord in Heaven.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Center Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. All services are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.