Alta Imogene Sanders, aged 99, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. She was born Sept. 14, 1921, to Claud and Beulah Richards Waller on the family farm in Velvet Ridge (White County), Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Joe Maxie Sanders; two brothers, F.L. Waller and C. Clayton Waller; and three sisters, Helen C. Gray, Evalene W. Williams and Juanita Pickens.
She is survived by nine nephews and nieces. She also is survived by many great-nephews and -nieces as well as great-grandnephews and -nieces.
After graduating from Bald Knob High School, she attended Draughon’s Business College in Memphis and spent her entire working career until retirement employed by Travelers Insurance Company of Little Rock. She loved to travel and took many beautiful scenic photos around the U. S. and Europe.
Imogene and Joe were members of the 6th and Izard Church of Christ in Little Rock for many years. They later became members of the Westside Church of Christ in Searcy.
Imogene was well loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. immediately followed by a graveside service at Fredonia Cemetery in Bald Knob. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
